Nerves now on the EUR rally persisting

Bloomberg have collated a few nervous comments from analyst on the EUR/USD rally.

says at 9 days of gains up its the longest rally in nearly 10 years

reached an almost three-month high

But now:

some strategists are urging caution and technical gauges are flashing warning signs.



On the T/A,

the tech gauge they cite is the RSI, which currently appears to be overbought

but also says EUR has broken key resistance levels

Call me thick but if something breaks 'key resistance' that means it goes up, right?





Anyway, onwards!

Citi reckons now is a good time to take some profits even though remains bullish

ABN Amro says it is premature to expect a "continued strong rally" in the currency as "difficult discussions" are ahead on the European Commission's stimulus program

There is plenty more at the article, link here.







