Netflix earnings after the close

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

What are the expectations

  • earnings-per-share estimate $2.56
  • revenues expected $7.5 billion
  • net subscriber additions 3.7 million versus 2.2 million last year. In the second quarter, the net subscriber addition was 1.54 million.
The price of Netflix is currently trading at $636.29. That's down $1.68 at -0.26%.

Other earnings include Intuitive Surgical with the estimates earnings-per-share $1.17 on revenues of $1.39 billion.

United Airlines will also release after the bell.  The expectations are for a loss of $1.64 on revenues of $7.64 billion.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the major company releases include:
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • IBM
  • Verizon
  • CSX
  • Tesla
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Winnebago
  • Anthem
  • Biogen
  • Lam Research
On Thursday and Friday the following companies will release

Thursday, October 21
  • American Airlines
  • AutoNation
  • Southwest Airlines
  • AT&T
  • Whirlpool
  • Celanese
  • Intel
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • Nucor
  • Dow Inc.
  • Freeport McMoran
  • Crocs
  • Snap
  • Matel
Friday, October 22
  • American Express
  • Honeywell international
  • Schlumberger 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose