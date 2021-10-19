Netflix earnings after the close
What are the expectations
- earnings-per-share estimate $2.56
- revenues expected $7.5 billion
- net subscriber additions 3.7 million versus 2.2 million last year. In the second quarter, the net subscriber addition was 1.54 million.
The price of Netflix is currently trading at $636.29. That's down $1.68 at -0.26%.
Other earnings include Intuitive Surgical with the estimates earnings-per-share $1.17 on revenues of $1.39 billion.
United Airlines will also release after the bell. The expectations are for a loss of $1.64 on revenues of $7.64 billion.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, the major company releases include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- IBM
- Verizon
- CSX
- Tesla
- Kinder Morgan
- Winnebago
- Anthem
- Biogen
- Lam Research
Thursday, October 21
- American Airlines
- AutoNation
- Southwest Airlines
- AT&T
- Whirlpool
- Celanese
- Intel
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Nucor
- Dow Inc.
- Freeport McMoran
- Crocs
- Snap
- Matel
- American Express
- Honeywell international
- Schlumberger