Netflix earnings after the close

What are the expectations

earnings-per-share estimate $2.56



revenues expected $7.5 billion



net subscriber additions 3.7 million versus 2.2 million last year. In the second quarter, the net subscriber addition was 1.54 million.



The price of Netflix is currently trading at $636.29. That's down $1.68 at -0.26%.







Other earnings include Intuitive Surgical with the estimates earnings-per-share $1.17 on revenues of $1.39 billion.







United Airlines will also release after the bell. The expectations are for a loss of $1.64 on revenues of $7.64 billion.







Looking ahead to Wednesday, the major company releases include:



Abbott Laboratories



IBM



Verizon



CSX



Tesla



Kinder Morgan



Winnebago



Anthem



Biogen



Lam Research On Thursday and Friday the following companies will release

On Thursday and Friday the following companies will release



