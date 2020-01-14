New 110-115 range for USD/JPY targetted

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mizuho in Tokyo comments on the yen (via Bloomberg) 

Trading range for USD/JPY seems to be gradually shifting upward
  • to 110-115
  • from 105-110
Easing uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade war and also on Brexit are two major risks dialling back.

Later in the year though gains may be topped out
  • U.S. presidential election wariness
  • cyclical expansion improves
In the nearer term, wariness over US stocks retracing - analysts at Mizuho note that Feb 2018 saw this after re ord highs hit in January.


