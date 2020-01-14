New 110-115 range for USD/JPY targetted

Mizuho in Tokyo comments on the yen (via Bloomberg)

Trading range for USD/JPY seems to be gradually shifting upward

to 110-115

from 105-110

Easing uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade war and also on Brexit are two major risks dialling back.





Later in the year though gains may be topped out

U.S. presidential election wariness

cyclical expansion improves

In the nearer term, wariness over US stocks retracing - analysts at Mizuho note that Feb 2018 saw this after re ord highs hit in January.







