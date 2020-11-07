New coronavirus breakout at the White House as Meadows and 6 others infected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has the virus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was diagnosed with covid-19 on Wednesday, just hours after he attended Trump's declaration of victory party without a mask.

Multiple aides now have the virus, including Cassidy Hutchinson, one of his closest aides. Bloomberg report that 7 people in their inner circle now have the virus.

Trump loyalist congressman Matt Gaetz also has the virus, according to a Politico report.

The new outbreak could hamper Trump's efforts to organize legal challenges to the vote. Him or his lawyers are speaking in Philadelphia at 11 am ET in a press conference.


