New coronavirus breakout at the White House as Meadows and 6 others infected

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has the virus





White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was diagnosed with covid-19 on Wednesday, just hours after he attended Trump's declaration of victory party without a mask.





Multiple aides now have the virus, including Cassidy Hutchinson, one of his closest aides. Bloomberg report that 7 people in their inner circle now have the virus.





Trump loyalist congressman Matt Gaetz also has the virus, according to a Politico report.







The new outbreak could hamper Trump's efforts to organize legal challenges to the vote. Him or his lawyers are speaking in Philadelphia at 11 am ET in a press conference.





