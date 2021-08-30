1290 new record high daily COVID-19 cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)
Australia's epicentre of the surge in infections is Sydney, and New South Wales state.Weekend numbers here, including a new record high reported 24 hours ago:
- 390, 466, 415, 478, 452, 633, 681, 644, 825, 830, 818, 753, 919, 1029, 882, 1026, 1218 and today's report of 1290
Leader of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has all but thrown in the towel trying to stop the spread, she is urging people to get vaccinated and learn to live with the virus. Restrictions remain but, as you can see from the run of numbers I posted above, they are a band-aid at best.
Sydney hospitals are under immense strain:
The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,794,474