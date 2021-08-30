1290 new record high daily COVID-19 cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

Australia's epicentre of the surge in infections is Sydney, and New South Wales state.

390, 466, 415, 478, 452, 633, 681, 644, 825, 830, 818, 753, 919, 1029, 882, 1026, 1218 and today's report of 1290



Sydney hospitals are under immense strain: Last night was brutal. We literally hit capacity ... Just holding on. None of us have ever faced anything like it. Australia vaccination ad: Sydney hospitals are under immense strain:Australia vaccination ad:



The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,794,474

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,794,474

Weekend numbers here, including a new record high reported 24 hours ago:The last few of weeks in NSW:From Victoria earlier today, 73 new cases (Vic is Australia's 2nd largest population state with Australia's 2nd city, Melbourne).Leader of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has all but thrown in the towel trying to stop the spread, she is urging people to get vaccinated and learn to live with the virus. Restrictions remain but, as you can see from the run of numbers I posted above, they are a band-aid at best.