1290 new record high daily COVID-19 cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia's epicentre of the surge in infections is Sydney, and New South Wales state.  

Weekend numbers here, including a new record high reported 24 hours ago:The last few of weeks in NSW: 
  • 390, 466, 415, 478, 452, 633, 681, 644, 825, 830, 818, 753, 919, 1029, 882, 1026, 1218 and today's report of 1290
From Victoria earlier today, 73 new cases (Vic is Australia's 2nd largest population state with Australia's 2nd city, Melbourne).
Leader of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has all but thrown in the towel trying to stop the spread, she is urging people to get vaccinated and learn to live with the virus. Restrictions remain but, as you can see from the run of numbers I posted above, they are a band-aid at best.  
Australia's epicentre of the surge in infections is Sydney, and New South Wales state.  
The  total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,794,474
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose