New covid variant may be linked to higher mortality, UK says
That's not a good headline
Comments from UK chief medical officer Chris Whitty:
- Death rate likely to rise over the next week
- 1 in 10 adults have now received the vaccine
- Evidence on new variant mortality is not yet strong
You hate to hear that because the UK and US are going to be vaccinated while that variant runs through emerging markets.
For the UK though, the 1-in-10 statistic probably matters more to GBP than higher mortality.