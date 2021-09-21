New CySEC Chairman to open iFX EXPO International 2021

iFX EXPO International takes place Oct 4-6 in Limassol, Cyprus





iFX EXPO International, Cyprus is set to be a headline show in the fintech and finance calendar. And the show just got even more exciting. We are delighted to announce that Mr George Theocharides, Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission's new Chairman, will open the first exhibition day of the iFX EXPO International 2021!

About CySEC

The Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission, commonly known as CySEC, is the regulatory body for the financial industry in Cyprus, which has the mission to exercise effective supervision to ensure investor protection and a prosperous development of the securities market. It's a huge deal for brokers who need to adhere to regulations and pay attention to updates.

About George Theocharides

Dr George Theocharides previously served as CySEC's Vice Chairman from July 2020. As an Associate Finance Professor at the Cyprus International Institute of Management (CIIM) and Director of the MSc in Financial Service Programme from September 2010 until July 2020, he has extensive experience in the wider financial sector. Prior to joining CIIM, he worked as an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Sungkyunkwan University of South Korea from 2006 to 2010. In 2006, he has also worked as an International Faculty Fellow at the Sloan School of Management of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). In the past, he served as a member of the Board of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission a member of the Interim Board of Bank of Cyprus, Chairman of the Board of the Cyprus Blockchain Technologies Ltd, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus -Kuwait Business Association.

He also served as the Chairman of the Board of Management of The English School, from July 2016 until July 2020, a member of the Training/HR Committee of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA), as well as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for organisations and companies in the financial services sector. He is also an Associate member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and a Research Associate at the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies (UCL CBT). Dr. Theocharides holds a degree of BΕng (Hons) in Electrical Engineering & Electronics from the University of Manchester (U.M.I.S.T.), an MBA from the University of San Diego and a PhD in Finance from the University of Arizona.

We are delighted to host George at iFX EXPO International Cyprus and eagerly await his opening address and insights.

Appointed just last week, Mr Theocharides will deliver the opening keynote speech - an absolute must-attend for every industry professional. This year's speech from Mr Theocharides follows an eagerly anticipated iFX EXPO tradition, as Ms Demetra Kalogerou, former Chairwoman, has opened the event with her keynote address over the years.

Don't miss this momentous keynote speech on October 5 at 10:00-10:15 AM in the Speaker Hall at iFX EXPO Internationalat Parklane Hotel in Limassol.

