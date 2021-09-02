1288 new daily COVID-19 cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city
The state of New South Wales and capital city Sydney are the epicentre of the current delta wave in Australia.
From neighbouring state Victoria:
- 176 new cases reported earlier
The race is on now to get vaccinations ramped up. Yesterday Premier of the state Dan Andrews:
- "We will not see these case numbers go down. They are going to go up. The question is - by how many and how fast?"
- now the focus has shifted to buying time for the community to get vaccinated
NSW state is also pursuing the vaccination goal.
Victoria delivered 100k+ shots yesterday, as did NSW (120K+ shots delivered yesterday for NSW, great work)
The info below is not updated with today's figures, but it gives an idea. (Via, link)