1288 new daily COVID-19 cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The state of New South Wales and capital city Sydney are the epicentre of the current delta wave in Australia. 

From neighbouring state Victoria:
  • 176 new cases reported earlier

The race is on now to get vaccinations ramped up. Yesterday Premier of the state Dan Andrews:
  • "We will not see these case numbers go down. They are going to go up. The question is - by how many and how fast?"
  • now the focus has shifted to buying time for the community to get vaccinated
NSW state is also pursuing the vaccination goal. 

Victoria delivered 100k+ shots yesterday, as did NSW (120K+ shots delivered yesterday for NSW, great work) 

The info below is not updated with today's figures, but it gives an idea. (Via, link
The state of New South Wales and capital city Sydney are the epicentre of the current delta wave in Australia. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose