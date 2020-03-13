New highs for crude as Pres. Trump announces the US will fill up strategic reserves

Author: Greg Michalowski

High extends to $33.87

The price of crude oil has moved up from about $31.90 to a new session high of $33.87 after Pres. Trump announces that the US will fill up the strategic oil reserves given the low oil prices. That is the good news. The not so good/bullish news is that the earlier high for the day was at $33.86 just $0.01 below the new high level.  

Crude oil rises

The contract currently trades at $33.33.

A move above the $33.87 level will be needed to give buyers more confidence for further gains 



