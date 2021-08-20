New highs for the EURUSD. Looks toward the old 2021 lows now

Old lows between 1.17035 to 1.07053

The EURUSD is trading to a new session high and in the process has moved above the low from Wednesday's trade at 1.16929.









The next key target comes in at the old 2021 lows between 1.17035 and 1.17053. The price started to dipped below those levels on Wednesday. Yesterday the intraday corrective high stalled right near those levels. Bearish. A move back above that area would then have to contend with the falling 100 hour moving average at 1.17142.





PS. The low today stalled near the low from yesterday creating a double bottom near 1.1664

