New home sales rise sharply to 776K vs 700K estimate
New home sales for June
- New Home sales rise to 776K annualized pace vs 700K estimate
- Prior month 682K revised from 676K estimate
- The sales pace is the highest since July 2007
- inventories 4.7 months. Homes for sale 307,000. That is down from 330,000 in March
- median price $329,200. That is up sharply from $310,200 in May. The year on year change is 17,400
- mean price $384,700. That is up from $362,300. The year on year price has increased $22,800
- month-to-month change 13.8%