New home sales rise sharply to 776K vs 700K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

New home sales for June

New home sales

  • New Home sales rise to 776K annualized pace vs 700K estimate
  • Prior month 682K revised from 676K estimate
  • The sales pace is the highest since July 2007
  • inventories 4.7 months. Homes for sale 307,000. That is down from 330,000 in March
  • median price $329,200. That is up sharply from $310,200 in May. The year on year change is 17,400
  • mean price $384,700. That is up from $362,300. The year on year price has increased $22,800
  • month-to-month change 13.8%
