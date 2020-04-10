New Jersey coronavirus cases increased by 3627 to 54,588 total cases

New Jersey has the second-highest coronavirus case total behind New York

  • Total cases increased by 3627 to 54,588 (from 50,961).
  • 7570 residents are hospitalized of which 1679 are in intensive care and 1663 are on ventilators
  • Deaths increased by 233  to 1932 total (from 1699 yesterday).
Here are the state-by-state coronavirus numbers in the US.
