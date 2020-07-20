New Jersey governor: Schools will open in the fall
New Jersey governor Murphy speaking
New Jersey governor Murphy (D) is on the wires saying that schools will open in the fall. He adds:
- New Jersey to get parents option to choose all distance learning
- State to issue guidance on student options
The number of cases New Jersey has the client rapidly and has wandered below 550 new cases per day since June 10. It;s peaks reached over 4000.
Pres. Trump is encouraging states to reopen schools in the fall. New York has not announced their intentions yet.