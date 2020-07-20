New Jersey governor: Schools will open in the fall

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

New Jersey governor Murphy speaking

New Jersey governor Murphy (D) is on the wires saying that  schools will open in the fall. He adds:
  • New Jersey to get parents option to choose all distance learning
  • State to issue guidance on student options
The number of cases New Jersey has the client rapidly and has wandered below 550 new cases per day since June 10. It;s peaks reached over 4000.  

New Jersey governor Murphy speaking_
Pres. Trump is encouraging states to reopen schools in the fall.  New York has not announced their intentions yet.  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose