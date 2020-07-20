New Jersey governor: Schools will open in the fall

New Jersey governor Murphy speaking

New Jersey governor Murphy (D) is on the wires saying that schools will open in the fall. He adds:



New Jersey to get parents option to choose all distance learning



State to issue guidance on student options

The number of cases New Jersey has the client rapidly and has wandered below 550 new cases per day since June 10. It;s peaks reached over 4000.









Pres. Trump is encouraging states to reopen schools in the fall. New York has not announced their intentions yet.