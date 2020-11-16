New Jersey set to announce new restrictions on indoor, outdoor gatherings

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

More virus restrictions are sweeping across the US

  • Indoor gathering limit to be lowered from 25 to 10 people
  • Outdoor gathering limit to be lowered from 500 to 150 people
The timing of this ensures that it is going to get lost in the vaccine shuffle but just be aware that as the virus situation in the US continues to stay heightened, more and more restrictions are being imposed that will limit/slow economic activity towards the year-end.
