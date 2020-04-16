New Jersey (the 2nd most impacted state) new cases rise to 75,317 from 70,926 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Total cases rise by 4391

New Jersey - which is the 2nd most impacted state from the coronavirus - is out with their statistics today:
  • 4391 new cases
  • case total rises to 75,317 versus 70,926
  • total cases rise by 6.2%
  • death toll rises to 3518 from 3156 yesterday. 
  • Death toll rises by 362 on the day
  • The death toll rises by 11.5% versus yesterday
  • The governor has announced that schools will remain closed until at least May 15
New Jersey coronavirus cases continue to soar
