New Jersey (the 2nd most impacted state) new cases rise to 75,317 from 70,926 yesterday

Total cases rise by 4391

4391 new cases



case total rises to 75,317 versus 70,926



total cases rise by 6.2%



death toll rises to 3518 from 3156 yesterday.

Death toll rises by 362 on the day



The death toll rises by 11.5% versus yesterday



The governor has announced that schools will remain closed until at least May 15



ForexLive

New Jersey - which is the 2nd most impacted state from the coronavirus - is out with their statistics today: