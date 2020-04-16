New Jersey (the 2nd most impacted state) new cases rise to 75,317 from 70,926 yesterday
- 4391 new cases
- case total rises to 75,317 versus 70,926
- total cases rise by 6.2%
- death toll rises to 3518 from 3156 yesterday.
- Death toll rises by 362 on the day
- The death toll rises by 11.5% versus yesterday
- The governor has announced that schools will remain closed until at least May 15