New New Zealand data (no, not a typo) - jobs indicator based on tax data
Stats NZ with a new monthly indicator for jobs and earnings. Its intended to give a more up-to-date and accurate picture of employment in New Zealand.
- a new monthly employment indicator series based on tax data
- indicator will give "a better, faster snapshot of how many people are in paid jobs as well as turning points in demand for workers."
OK, the results for October:
- (sa) October filled jobs -0.4% m/m, and for the y/y +0.9%
- actual gross earnings +7% y/y
