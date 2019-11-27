New New Zealand data (no, not a typo) - jobs indicator based on tax data

Stats NZ with a new monthly indicator for jobs and earnings. Its intended to give a more up-to-date and accurate picture of employment in New Zealand.

a new monthly employment indicator series based on tax data

indicator will give "a better, faster snapshot of how many people are in paid jobs as well as turning points in demand for workers."

OK, the results for October:

(sa) October filled jobs -0.4% m/m, and for the y/y +0.9%

actual gross earnings +7% y/y

If you'd like to find out more about this, here is the link to Stats NZ for much more















