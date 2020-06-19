New paradigm ahead for the Australian dollar?

A piece from JP Morgan argues that in coming months focus will s

AUD currently trades broadly with risk markets

the tug of war between second wave and global stimulus for stock market directionality will be won by the latter

which should keep AUD sell offs limited

Further out, coming months will see focus switch from the virus to the US president election:

will find that USD/equity correlations will flip from negative to positive

may see some unexpected and de-correlated price action going forwards as we flip into a new paradigm

Yep, agree, US election focus is coming. My hope is later rather than sooner :-D



