New paradigm ahead for the Australian dollar?
A piece from JP Morgan argues that in coming months focus will s
AUD currently trades broadly with risk markets
- the tug of war between second wave and global stimulus for stock market directionality will be won by the latter
- which should keep AUD sell offs limited
Further out, coming months will see focus switch from the virus to the US president election:
- will find that USD/equity correlations will flip from negative to positive
- may see some unexpected and de-correlated price action going forwards as we flip into a new paradigm
Yep, agree, US election focus is coming. My hope is later rather than sooner :-D