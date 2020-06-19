New paradigm ahead for the Australian dollar?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece from JP Morgan argues that in coming months focus will s

AUD currently trades broadly with risk markets
  • the tug of war between second wave and global stimulus for stock market directionality will be won by the latter
  • which should keep AUD sell offs limited 
Further out, coming months will see focus switch from the virus to the US president election:
  • will find that USD/equity correlations will flip from negative to positive
  • may see some unexpected and de-correlated price action going forwards as we flip into a new paradigm
Yep, agree, US election focus is coming. My hope is later rather than sooner :-D 
 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose