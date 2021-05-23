New questions about origins of COVID-19 in light of illnesses at Wuhan lab
The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that in November 2019 3 researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick and sought hospital care.
WSJ cite a previously undisclosed US intelligence report. There were previous reports of the illnesses from the US State Department (during the Trump admin) but the new report is said to provide more detail.
There is no smoking gun (as yet):
- Current and former officials familiar with the intelligence ... expressed differing views about the strength of the supporting evidence
- One comment (unnamed source) "The information that we had coming from the various sources was of exquisite quality. It was very precise. What it didn't tell you was exactly why they got sick"
One of the researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology