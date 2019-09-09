New Saudi oil minister says no radical change in oil policy

Newly appointed Saudi oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

  • Says OPEC+ agreement, with the will of everybody, will survive
  • "The pillars of Saudi policy" do not change
  • Hopes that 2H 2019 will be better than 1H 2019 with regards to oil production
In case you didn't know, Prince Abdulaziz is the son of Saudi Arabia's King Salman. The move to appoint him as oil minister is a bit unprecedented as the royal family has not traditionally been involved in the appointment to such positions.

But I guess desperate times call for desperate measures.

