New Saudi oil minister says no radical change in policy coming

King's son is now energy minister





Saudi Arabia surprised the world by replacing respected energy minister and technocrat Khalid Al-Falih with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.





It comes at a precarious time for Saudi oil with Aramco preparing an IPO and Saudi Arabia carrying the bulk of OPEC+ supply curbs.





It suggests there is some strain behind that scenes but it appears to be related to the IPO rather than supply as the new minister said there would be no radical changes in supply policy





WTI is at the highest levels of the day at $57.51, up almost 2%.





An overlooked story from late last week was an announcement of big Chinese investments in Iranian oil. To me, that's a huge sign that China isn't preparing to do any kind of trade deal with the US and is instead preparing for a decoupling.





Technically, WTI is once-again threatening the top of the range while Brent has already broken out.

