New session high for the EURUSD. 100 and 200 hour moving averages approached

Pair approaches MAs

The EURUSD is trading to a new session high at 1.20925. Early in session the price moved up to 1.2089. That was just above the broken 38.2% retracement and swing area between 1.2080 and 1.20865. The inability to push higher, led to a NY session push lower that so the pair retest the 50% midpoint of the February trading range at 1.20603.





The pair bottomed against that area and start its rotation back to the upside.





What now?





The 100 hour moving average 1.20985 and 200 hour moving average at 1.21032 are the next targets to get to and through. I would expect some sellers against the area on the test, however, with stops above on a break.