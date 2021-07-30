The "stunning" finding behind the new US CDC mask mandate: 1,000 times higher viral load with Delta

A US media report on the new mask mandate from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In brief, 
  • "What has changed is the virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and Biden's chief medical adviser.
  • When a vaccinated person gets infected with delta -- called a "breakthrough infection" -- "the level of virus in their nasopharynx is about 1,000 times higher than with the alpha variant," Fauci said in an interview Wednesday with MSNBC.
A couple of other snippets from the article (link here for more):
  • Delta was known for its "hyper-transmissibility," or as one former White House adviser put it "COVID on steroids."
Oh dear. 

Another article here, this time WaPo on internal CDC communications:
  • The document strikes an urgent note, revealing the agency knows it must revamp its public messaging to emphasize vaccination as the best defense against a variant so contagious that it acts almost like a different novel virus, leaping from target to target more swiftly than Ebola or the common cold.
Maybe dropping in the 'Ebola' word might do the trick to overcome the anti-vaxxers on this one. 


