New US Treasury Secretary Yellen highlighted coordination with the Fed

It was Yellen's first day on the job after the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Yellen highlighted the coordination between the Fed and Treasury during the global financial crisis (Yellen was at the Federal Reserve):

"I remember participating in a countless string of late-night conference calls and admiring the dedication and creativity of Treasury's experts. Your work helped save the economy from its worst crisis since the Depression," Yellen said.

"Now," she said, "we need to do it again."





Dream team? It does appear that closer co-ordination is to come, along with a less chaotic administration - laying the groundwork for a dialling back of Fed accommodation, though that is not imminent.



