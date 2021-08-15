New week in the forex market: Early indications show pressure on the pound
How is the open shaping up?
The US dollar slumped on Friday after a soft UMich consumer confidence survey but early indications are for little follow through at the open. Instead, the pound is indicated weaker.
- EUR/USD +3 pips to 1.1794
- USD/JPY +12 pips to 109.69
- GBP/USD -26 points to 1.3837
- USD/CHF -6 pips to 0.9154
- USD/CAD +7 pips to 1.2520
- AUD/USD -1 pip to 0.7368
- NZD/USD +2 pips to 0.7039
Here was how the daily cable chart looked at the close on Friday: