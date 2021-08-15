New week in the forex market: Early indications show pressure on the pound

EUR/USD +3 pips to 1.1794

USD/JPY +12 pips to 109.69

GBP/USD -26 points to 1.3837

USD/CHF -6 pips to 0.9154

USD/CAD +7 pips to 1.2520

AUD/USD -1 pip to 0.7368

NZD/USD +2 pips to 0.7039

I would put a big caveat on that GBP/USD number until liquidity picks up because I don't see any relevant UK news. All the headlines are about UK parliament being recalled over Afghanistan and Tottenham stunning Man City.