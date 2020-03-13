New York adds nearly 100 new cases of coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Latest update from New York governor Cuomo

  • Cases up 96 to 421
  • 50 of the cases hospitalized
  • 18 in intensive care
Cuomo said yesterday that he expects cases to rise quickly in the coming days.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose