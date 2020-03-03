New York and Tokyo confirm new coronavirus cases plus other virus tidbits

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

CBS says a case confirmed in Westchester county

Reuters reports that a Bronx-area high school was closed today because of a suspected case.

Kyodo reported earlier that a woman in her fifties in Tokyo tested positive for the virus.

Other news:
  • Iran's oil minister won't attend the OPEC meeting because of coronavirus worries
  • Iran's head of emergency services has been infected
  • Oman's cases double to 12 from 6
  • 5 suspected cases in Botswana tested negative
  • Malaysia cases rose by 7 to 36
  • 11 cases have been confirmed in Iceland, 10 traveled from Italy and one from Austria
  • 12 new UK cases

