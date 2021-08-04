New York Autoshow canceled due to increase Covid measures

Yesterday NYC put in new restrictions on restaurants

The NY Autoshow has been canceled due to increase Covid Delta measures.





Yesterday New York City became the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for workers and customers including indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters. The move is intended to put pressure on people to get vaccinated according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.





The Autoshow was to take place between August 20 and August 29 at the Jacob Javits Center.





Broadway was to reopen starting in September with Hamilton scheduled to reopen on September 14. So far the show will go on, but you wonder if the trends are moving toward a delay?





The squeeze is being put on the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.



