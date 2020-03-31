New York City coronavirus deaths now above 1,000

Since the 9.30am (local time) morning update from NYC 164 more deaths have been reported

Brings the total to above 1000 dead in the city now. 1096 as I post.





8549 people are in hospital.





Across the US the death toll is on approach to 4000. US President Trump is expecting the death toll to be somewhere in the 100,000 to 240,000 range, so its early days yet. Unfortunately.



