New York City flooding - subway service has been suspended

Earlier post on Remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing flooding across the northeast of the US

Flooding hitting parts of NYC and damaging infrastructure. The Mayor of NYC declares State of Emergency.





As posted in that link the National Weather Service New York issued a warning of flash flooding.

only the second time ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (first one for NYC)

first time issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey an hour before

This'll impact on people getting to work Thursday which could impact financial market workers (those not working from home of course). There will be impacts on liquidity (in markets ... the subway appears to have plenty).





