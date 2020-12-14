New York City's De Blasio: NYC moving toward 5-day a week schools
New York City has opened 878 schools in the past weekNYC Mayor de Blasio is reversing the school closures in the city. De Blasio says:
- NYC moving to the 5 day week for many schools as possible
- says 250 schools will be going to 5 day week now
- number 5 day schools will grow with each week
- NYC as opened 878 schools in the past week
The school closings were criticized as it put increased pressure on working parents given the risk of Covid.
As schools are opening, however, all indoor dining at restaurants will stop today.