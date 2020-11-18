New York City's de Blasio: Schools to come back with additional safety measures
New York City schools to close starting tomorrowAs announced early, New York City schools will be closed starting tomorrow. The city's mayor is saying:
- schools to come back with additional safety measures
- it is a setback we will overcome
Meanwhile the NFL has tolled all its teams to start intensive Covid protocols.
Him Just announced GOP representative Lamborn has tested positive for coronavirus.
Yesterday Sen. Grassley from Iowa (R) tested positive. He is on the wires saying that he remains a symptom free after the Covid diagnosis. Grassley is the oldest Republican Sen. at 87 years old. Yesterday he missed his 1st vote in 27 years.