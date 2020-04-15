New York coronavirus deaths 752 vs 778 yesterday

New York coronavirus statistics for April 15, 2020:





Net change in hospitalizations decline

ICU admissions and incubations decline

New hospitalizations rise most in three days

11,586 total deaths in the state -- up 6.9% day on day

Cuomo says fears of virus overwhelming heathcare system have not materialized







Cuomo wanted that CDC death guidelines are changing and will soon include people who are dying outside the system, who weren't tested.