New York coronavirus deaths 752 vs 778 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

New York coronavirus statistics for April 15, 2020:

cuomo
  • Net change in hospitalizations decline
  • ICU admissions and incubations decline
  • New hospitalizations rise most in three days
  • 11,586 total deaths in the state -- up 6.9% day on day
  • Cuomo says fears of virus overwhelming heathcare system have not materialized
 Cuomo wanted that CDC death guidelines are changing and will soon include people who are dying outside the system, who weren't tested.

