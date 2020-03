Comments from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo:





Total of cases vs 30,811 cases yesterday

New cases yesterday were 6447 cases versus +5146 a day earlier



Patients hospitalized 5327 vs 3805 yesterday

1290 patients in ICU on ventilator



Total New York state deaths at 385 vs 285 total yesterday (+100)

80% of cases self-resolve



18650 tests, 34% were positive

Total numbers nationally. Numbers to watch for:









The US will pass China in total cases tomorrow. The total in China is 81,285 and it's almost static right now.