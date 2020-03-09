New York coronavirus cases rise to 142 from 105 yesterday

The latest from the New York governor

  • 8 of 142 cases are hospitalized
  • Westchester: 98
  • NYC: 19
  • Nassau: 17
  • Rockland: 4
  • Saratoga: 2
  • Suffolk: 1
  • Ulster: 1
Cuomo said they expect more cases as they continue to test.

Cuomo tweet

Separately, the CDC says US colleges should consider canceling international student programs and bringing US students home.
