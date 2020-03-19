New York coronavirus cases rise to 4,152 from 2,383

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest New York state numbers

Coronavirus cases rose by 1,769 today.

Any good news and optimism from markets needs to be strong enough to counteract an endless wave of headlines like this from the US and around the world.
