New York coronavirus cases rise to 92,381 vs 83,712 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Data from New York state:

Data from New York state:
  • 8669 cases vs 7917 a day ago
  • Deaths at 2373 vs 1941 a day ago
  • 1157 hospitalized 1157 vs 1297 a day ago
  • 374 ICU admissions vs 312 yesterday
  • Intubations 313 vs 291 yesterday
  • Cites a model that shows about 16K deaths in New York
Cuomo said the apex will be in 7-30 days depending on how effective social distancing has been. He says he believes it will be closer to the shorter limit.

The image above is worrisome for markets. Keeping it all closed until August is going to lead to many, many bankruptcies.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose