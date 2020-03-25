New York coronavirus cases 30,811 vs 25,665 a day ago

+5146 cases versus +4790 a day ago



We have not turned trajectory or hit the apex (this isn't a surprise, he said yesterday his estimate for the apex is 14-21 days)

Hospitalizations outpacing projections

Have 3000 ICU beds, need 40,000

Total cases 30,811 vs 25,665 a day ago

12% of patients hospitalized or 3805 people

285 deaths



These numbers aren't bad. The number of new cases has been flattish for three days. He notes that Westchester was the initial source of the outbreak but cases there are slowing quickly after aggressive measures to slow it.

