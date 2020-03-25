New York coronavirus cases 30,811 vs 25,665 a day ago

Case numbers from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo:

  • +5146 cases versus +4790 a day ago
  • We have not turned trajectory or hit the apex (this isn't a surprise, he said yesterday his estimate for the apex is 14-21 days)
  • Hospitalizations outpacing projections
  • Have 3000 ICU beds, need 40,000
  • Total cases 30,811 vs 25,665 a day ago
  • 12% of patients hospitalized or 3805 people
  • 285 deaths
These numbers aren't bad. The number of new cases has been flattish for three days. He notes that Westchester was the initial source of the outbreak but cases there  are slowing quickly after aggressive measures to slow it.

