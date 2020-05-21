New York coronavirus deaths 105. Below 150 for the 5th consecutive day

total deaths 105 vs. 112 yesterday. The death toll has been less than 5 for the last 5 days. The death toll of 105 equals the best most recent level



Total hospitalizations at 5187 vs. 5570 a day earlier



rolling average of new hospitalizations at 246 vs. 295 a day earlier

New York cases count up 0.6% in line with the 7 day average of 0.6%



Case count 356,458 up from 354,370 yesterday





Covid – 19 cases rose 2.5% vs. 70 average of 1.6%



total cases reach 48,675 vs. 47,471. Deaths are at 2144



See here for global coronavirus case data

Gov. Cuomo is giving his and daily press conference on the coronavirusMeanwhile in Florida,