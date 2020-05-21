New York coronavirus deaths 105. Below 150 for the 5th consecutive day

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Gov. Cuomo is giving his and daily press conference on the coronavirus
  • total deaths 105 vs. 112 yesterday. The death toll has been less than 5 for the last 5 days. The death toll of 105 equals the best most recent level
  • Total hospitalizations at 5187 vs. 5570 a day earlier
  • rolling average of new hospitalizations at 246 vs. 295 a day earlier 
  • New York cases count up 0.6% in line with the 7 day average of 0.6%
  • Case count 356,458 up from 354,370 yesterday

New York coronavirus cases
Meanwhile in Florida,
  • Covid – 19 cases rose 2.5% vs. 70 average of 1.6%
  • total cases reach 48,675 vs. 47,471. Deaths are at 2144
Total coronavirus cases in Florida
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose