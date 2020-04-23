New York coronavirus deaths 438 vs 474 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Cuomo

Cuomo says the question now is how quickly the decline in cases and hospitalizations comes is the big question.
Cuomo chart
Total deaths in the state are now 15,740.
