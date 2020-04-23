New York coronavirus deaths 438 vs 474 yesterday

Subscription Confirmed!
The Australian dollar is being rewarded for domestic virus containment
The buzz is building: Gold higher for second day
Dollar eases slightly ahead of North American trading
EUR/USD falls to fresh one-month low as euro weakens further on the day
Gold climbs to fresh one-week high after holding break above $1,700 yesterday
Fed likely to expand program to buy state and local debt - report
QE-finity: BOJ to remove bond-buying limit
BOE's Vlieghe: We are experiencing the biggest economic contraction in a century
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0887 (vs. yesterday at 7.0903)
Japan media report the BOJ will shorten its policy meeting to one day only