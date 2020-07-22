New York coronavirus statistics show 705 new cases vs. 855 yesterday

New York coronavirus statistics

  • New York coronavirus statistics show 705 new cases vs. 855 yesterday
  • total hospitalizations fell to 714 vs. 724 yesterday
  • 9 new deaths reported vs. 2 yesterday
