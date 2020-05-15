New York death toll falls below 150 for the 1st time in 7 weeks

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

132 new virus deaths in a New York


Gov. Andrew Cuomo
  • new deaths 132
  • New York death toll below 150 for the 1st time in 7 weeks
  • death toll below 200 for the 5th straight day
  • half of the regions in New York are reopening today
  • reiterates New York on pause extended to May 28 
  • employee, purchasers must wear a mask for curbside pickup
  • gloves preferred for curbside pickup but not mandated
  • employers must provide hand sanitizer for patrons
  • new Covid hospitalizations per day up a bit
  • local governments must enforce business compliance, distancing
  • expect to see an increase in infections and reopened areas
  • New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware beaches to open
  • state beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend
  • city/town beaches can reopen but follow state rules
