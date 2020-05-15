Coming Up!
New York death toll falls below 150 for the 1st time in 7 weeks
132 new virus deaths in a New York
- new deaths 132
- death toll below 200 for the 5th straight day
- half of the regions in New York are reopening today
- reiterates New York on pause extended to May 28
- employee, purchasers must wear a mask for curbside pickup
- gloves preferred for curbside pickup but not mandated
- employers must provide hand sanitizer for patrons
- new Covid hospitalizations per day up a bit
- local governments must enforce business compliance, distancing
- expect to see an increase in infections and reopened areas
- New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware beaches to open
- state beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend
- city/town beaches can reopen but follow state rules
