New York death toll from coronavirus up 232 versus 230 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Hospitalizations slightly lower

Hospitalizations slightly lower_
  • death toll 232 versus 230 yesterday
  • caution in the number of deaths. 
  • Death numbers may change based on older cases, home deaths
  • hospitalizations down by 423
  • intubation's lower on the day 
  • new hospitalizations 601
  • 66% of people admitted to hospital for coronavirus treatment came from their home, 18% from nursing homes
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose