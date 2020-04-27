New York death toll rises by 337 versus 367 yesterday

total hospitalizations 12,819 versus 12,839 yesterday, down -20 on the day. Hospitalizations have been down for 14 consecutive days



New York is now tested 7500 people for coronavirus antibodies, infection rate at 14.9%



intubation's fell by -92 versus -115 yesterday



new Covid hospitalizations per day 1052 down from 1087 yesterday. Trend continues to the downside



Deaths 337 versus 367 yesterday and 437 on Saturday.



Could make argument to open parts of state after May 15 but says they must meet certain criteria including sufficient healthcare capacity and testing and tracing program in place

