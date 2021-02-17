New York Fed looks at current debt situation in the US

New York Fed

total US household that increase by $206 billion in Q4 to $14.56 trillion driven in part by a steep increase in mortgage origination's



total household debt balance is now $414 billion higher than at the end of 2019



mortgage balances surpassed $10 trillion in the 4th quarter, increasing by $182 billion



credit card balances increased by $12 billion over the 4th quarter



credit card balances were still $108 billion lower than at the end of 2019, the largest yearly decline since 1999



auto loan balances increased by $14 billion in the 4th quarter and student loan balances increased by $9 billion in 4th quarter



share of outstanding debt in some stages of delinquency was 1.6 percentage points lower as of December 2020 and at the end of 2019



The 4th quarter debt was nearly half of the 2020 total increase.. Most of that was in the mortgages. Credit card balances remain under control as they are below the 2019 end of year levels. Other good news is that the delinquencies are lower in 2020 vs. 2019.





As Fed officials remind us, much is dependent on the trajectory of the Covid situation going forward.



