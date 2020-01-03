New York Fed Nowcast Q4 GDP estimate dips to 1.1% from 1.2% last week

The Q1 estimate for GDP growth comes in at 1.0% vs 1.5% last week

The New York Fed's Nowcast estimate for Q4 growth dips to 1.1% from 1.2% last week. The employment component of the ISM subtracted -0.04% as did the my son composite index. Data revisions added 0.04%.















The biggest negative was the ISM composite index which attracted -0.26% (see the table below). The employment index subtracted -0.19%.





The Atlanta Fed will be releasing their estimate for GDP sometime today. On December 23, they saw GDP growth at 2.3%.

As if the current quarter is hard enough to estimate, the New York Fed also has model to estimate the 1st quarter GDP. For that they see GDP growth declining to 1.0% from 1.5% in the prior week.