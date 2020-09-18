New York Fed Q3 Nowcast slips to 14.3% from 15.6%

Weekly tracker from the New York Fed





It's probably still too early to be speculating about the numbers on Q3 GDP but the latest estimate from the New York Fed is +14.3%. That's not an annualized number and would still represent a monumental jump in growth.





"News from this week's data releases decreased the nowcast for 2020:Q3 by 1.3 percentage points and decreased the nowcast for 2020:Q4 by 2 percentage points," the report said. The Q4 forecast is +5.3%.





The main trades were industrial production, retail sales and housing starts.



