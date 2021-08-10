New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

Sexual harassment allegations and intense pressure leads to the governors resignation









The embattled New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned. He will resign effective 14 days from today.





The New York Atty. Gen. charged Cuomo with sexual harassment of 11 women after a lengthy investigation. Gov. Cuomo has professed his innocence saying the allegations were "false", but did apologize to the 11 women.





Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first female NY governor.

