New York Gov. Cuomo: NYC Mayor underestimated problem
Gov. Cuomo on New York City Mayor's response to riots
Gov. Cuomo is getting close to pulling rank vs. New York City's Mayor de Blasio's response to riots. He says
- New York City Mayor de Blasio underestimated problem
- Has option to displace de Blasio, bring in National Guard
- Not a point of displacing New York City Mayor
- New York City did not use enough police to address situation
On the coronavirus:
- New York City reported 58 deaths yesterday
- New York is on track to reopening on June 8
- Total cases 373,040 up from 371,711 yesterday. A rise of 0.4% vs 7 day average of 0.3%
- Police will maintain presence at grocers, pharmacies
- Is working with insurance companies to help businesses