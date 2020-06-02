New York Gov. Cuomo: NYC Mayor underestimated problem

Gov. Cuomo on New York City Mayor's response to riots

Gov. Cuomo is getting close to pulling rank vs. New York City's Mayor de Blasio's response to riots. He says



New York City Mayor de Blasio underestimated problem



Has option to displace de Blasio, bring in National Guard



Not a point of displacing New York City Mayor



New York City did not use enough police to address situation

On the coronavirus:



New York City reported 58 deaths yesterday



New York is on track to reopening on June 8



Total cases 373,040 up from 371,711 yesterday. A rise of 0.4% vs 7 day average of 0.3%

Police will maintain presence at grocers, pharmacies



Is working with insurance companies to help businesses

