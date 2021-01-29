New York Gov. Cuomo: Post-holiday decline in Covid cases continues. Limited reopening of indoor dining announced

total new cases 12,579



total deaths 151



cases rise at 0.9% vs. 7 day average of 1.0%



hospitalizations drop to 8357



positivity rate is 4.65% which is the lowest since December 11



Gov. Cuomo says reduction in postholiday search continues



Cuomo also announced a limited reopening of indoor dining at 25% on February 14



The high in cases peaked around 20K while the recent rise in deaths reached around 264 at its peak in January. That number was near 1000 at the start of the pandemic in April.