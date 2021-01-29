New York Gov. Cuomo: Post-holiday decline in Covid cases continues. Limited reopening of indoor dining announced

Covid statistics from New York
- total new cases 12,579
- total deaths 151
- cases rise at 0.9% vs. 7 day average of 1.0%
- hospitalizations drop to 8357
- positivity rate is 4.65% which is the lowest since December 11
- Gov. Cuomo says reduction in postholiday search continues
- Cuomo also announced a limited reopening of indoor dining at 25% on February 14
The high in cases peaked around 20K while the recent rise in deaths reached around 264 at its peak in January. That number was near 1000 at the start of the pandemic in April.
