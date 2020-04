Comments by New York governor, Andrew Cuomo

Reopening must be phased, balanced

Says that testing is key

'We are not there yet' on testing

If reopening is not done gradually, may have to start all over

In case you missed it, Trump had a combative press conference with journalists yesterday over reopening the economy in which he said that:





"When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. It's total. The governors know that. That being said, we're going to work with the states."

This of course is in relation to his plans to reopen the economy on 1 May as the White House recommendations on precautionary measures are to expire at the end of the month.